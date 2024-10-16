Leisure Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOND. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of BOND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. 71,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,230. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

