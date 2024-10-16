Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 751,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,508.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $655,765. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.