Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00.
  • On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

