Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,629.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $294.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.40. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). As a group, analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LXEO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $10,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University bought a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

Further Reading

