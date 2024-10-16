Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Down 14.9% in September

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. 43,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,587,000 after buying an additional 1,131,743 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,978,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after acquiring an additional 677,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 67.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,032,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,584,000 after purchasing an additional 415,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 19.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,062,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,045,000 after purchasing an additional 330,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 147.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 425,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 253,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

