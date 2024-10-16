Lido Staked Matic Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market cap of $51.00 million and $7,091.86 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.00251813 BTC.

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 119,953,006 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 119,953,006.09017715. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.4212955 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $9,761.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.