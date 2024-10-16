LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $51.39 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00250940 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17214067 USD and is down -3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,756,207.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

