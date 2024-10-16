Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Volume Tops $27.09

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and $27.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,687,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,665,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335949 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
