Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.72 million and $27.02 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 805,696,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 805,665,403.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00335949 USD and is up 2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
