Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.79. 774,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,174,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

