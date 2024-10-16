loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $494,404.20 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,676.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,740.36.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $715.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.