Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 4850789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

