Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,762 Shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares during the period. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $10,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $28,357,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 634.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 1,464,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 1,264,967 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 85.8% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,328,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after buying an additional 1,075,025 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $18,742,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $11,460,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $21.94.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Further Reading

