Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 129,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $32.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.