Longview Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 14,640 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,640 shares during the quarter. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DBMF opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

