Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) and Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Head-To-Head Survey

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Honda Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Honda Motor and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lotus Technology has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.55%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.34% 8.72% 3.88% Lotus Technology N/A N/A -39.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Lotus Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $21,208.66 billion 0.00 $7.64 billion $4.72 6.50 Lotus Technology $947.09 million 0.31 -$742.00 million ($0.84) -5.19

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Lotus Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor



Honda Motor Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces motorcycles, including sports, business, and commuter models; and various off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides. The Automobile Business segment offers passenger cars, light trucks, and mini vehicles. The Financial Services Business segment provides various financial services, including retail lending and leasing services to customers, as well as wholesale financing services to dealers. The Power Product and Other Businesses manufactures and sells power products, such as general purpose engines, lawn mowers, generators, water pumps, brush cutters, tillers, outboard marine engines, and snow throwers. This segment also offers HondaJet aircraft. The company also sells spare parts; and provides after-sale services through retail dealers directly, as well as through independent distributors and licensees. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Lotus Technology



Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

