Lufax (LU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lufax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LU stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 209,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,115. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

