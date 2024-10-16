Lynch & Associates IN Buys Shares of 2,290 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.41.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. NIKE’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIKE from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

