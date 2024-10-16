Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $109.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.59.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

