Lynch & Associates IN Has $339,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 132,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,674 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

