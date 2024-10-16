Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $93.05.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
