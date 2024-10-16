M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI) Director Ivan Arteaga Sells 400 Shares

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) Director Ivan Arteaga sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $19,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $97,041.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivan Arteaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of M-tron Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00.

M-tron Industries Trading Down 5.4 %

MPTI stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. M-tron Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

M-tron Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. M-tron Industries had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that M-tron Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in M-tron Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M-tron Industries by 59.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

M-tron Industries Company Profile

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

