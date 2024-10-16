MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 10910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in MAG Silver by 304.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

