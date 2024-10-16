Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $275,000 Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,634,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 90.6% during the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

