Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $355,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after buying an additional 3,195,573 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

IWM stock opened at $223.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

