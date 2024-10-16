Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 514 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,379.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,159,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,774 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,853,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,988,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,570,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $22.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

