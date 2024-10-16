Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $41.88. 317,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,010,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CART has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

Maplebear Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.31.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,008.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 9,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $332,900.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 372,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,171.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,955 shares of company stock worth $2,480,317. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Maplebear by 102.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after acquiring an additional 876,439 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Maplebear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter worth approximately $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter valued at $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

