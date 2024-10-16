Margaret Dugan Sells 1,531 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,478.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SDGR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,943. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.50.
Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.11. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 100.42% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
