Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.00 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

