Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 239,758 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 746.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 144,107 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,664,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 157.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

