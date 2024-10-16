Mario J. Gabelli Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Stock

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
