Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.
- On Thursday, August 29th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00.
Equitable Trading Up 1.1 %
EQH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,615. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $40.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Equitable Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
