Mason & Associates LLC Acquires 983 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mason & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average is $224.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

