Mason & Associates LLC Has $454,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mason & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 75,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 33,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.60 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

