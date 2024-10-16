Mason & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mason & Associates LLC cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 626 Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $222.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.45 and a one year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

