Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Decreased by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.4% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.27.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $507.23 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $509.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

