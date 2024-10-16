MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.98. 26,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 153,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBX. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,831,776. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier purchased 625,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,844,384. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

