McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.93 and last traded at $307.55, with a volume of 378065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

Get McDonald's alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.