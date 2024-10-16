McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Linde by 46.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Linde by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $5,041,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 28.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America raised their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LIN stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $480.92. The stock had a trading volume of 189,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $483.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.01. The firm has a market cap of $231.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.