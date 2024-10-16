McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,134. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.34.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.