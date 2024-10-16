McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

OEF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.74. 21,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,878. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $282.18. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.37.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

