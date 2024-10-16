McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 340 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.74. The stock had a trading volume of 563,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,482,329. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $240.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

