McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 692 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.61. The stock had a trading volume of 80,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.41. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

