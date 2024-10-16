McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 759 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

RSP stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,125,866. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $182.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

