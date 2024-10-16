Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Trading Down 33.5% – Here’s What Happened

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 33.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.14. 39,966 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 818% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
