Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Decreased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 7,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $195,642.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,389.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,674. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,389.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,239 shares of company stock valued at $132,033,148 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $643.00 to $811.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $586.27 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.40 and a 12-month high of $602.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.