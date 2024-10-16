Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0021

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Metahero has a market cap of $18.99 million and $919,649.18 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

