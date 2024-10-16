Metal Achieves Market Cap of $76.95 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Metal has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001456 BTC on major exchanges. Metal has a total market cap of $76.95 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metal

MTL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 78,588,897 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is metall2.com. Metal’s official message board is metall2.com/news. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metal_l2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

