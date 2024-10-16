MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.41 and last traded at $51.86. Approximately 364,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,026,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.53.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

