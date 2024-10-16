MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,989 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth about $117,000.

NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $61.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $667.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $48.71 and a one year high of $61.87.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

