MN Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.