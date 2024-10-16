MN Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $280.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

